Meet Kenyan doctor officiating matches at the African Cup of Nations

Kenyan referee Peter Waweru who officiated the match between Gabon and Comoros at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. PHOTO: COURTESY

Kenyan referee Peter Waweru Kamaku has caught the attention of the footballing world for all the good reasons after his academic qualifications were shared on social media.

Waweru and compatriot Gilbert Cheruiyot were in charge of Gabon’s win over Comoros in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday night.

The tournament is taking place across five cities in Cameroon, having attracted 24 teams.

Besides refereeing matches at the top level, Waweru, a learned doctor, is the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Sports Director, Lecturer, and an alumnus.

“Dr Waweru is a Pure and Applied Mathematics Lecturer, at the School of Mathematical Sciences, in our College of Pure and Applied Sciences (COPAS). He is an excellent example that anyone can excel at developing their talents and academics,” the University confirmed on its Facebook page.

Dr Waweru, has in the past also officiated in both the CAF Champions League having and the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations

He began his continental journey as a referee in 2015 when he officiated at the CAF Under-17 tournament in Niger before heading to Rwanda the following year for the 2016 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

In 2017, Cheruiyot, 36, was accredited referee by FIFA with CAF Elite ‘A’ rank to his name and was among the match officials who officiated the CAF Under-20 tournament in Zambia.

In 2018, Cheruiyot was named the most improved assistant referee in Kenyan Premier League

Dr Waweru and Cheruiyot were among 64 other officials from various countries picked to officiate at the Nations Cup.