Mechanic handed two-year jail term for theft

Bruno Ngerechu at the Kibera Law Courts where he admitted to stealing car engines. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

Bruno Ngerechu at the Kibera Law Courts where he admitted to stealing car engines. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A mechanic who stole and sold his garage-mate’s three motor vehicle engines has been slapped with a two years jail term by a Kibera law court.

Bruno Ngerechu was handed the penalty by senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua without option of a fine.

He had pleaded guilty to theft charges.

He was charged with stealing contrary to section 268 (1) as read with section 275 of the penal code.

He admitted that he stole the engines belonging to Peterson Wachira at his garage at City Park in Nairobi on January 17. He sold the engines to a scrap metal dealer.

The court heard that Mr Wachira locked his garage on January 26 at around 6pm and returned the next day to find the engines worth Sh780,000 missing. He reported the matter to police and investigations commenced.

The court was told of how Ngerechu was arrested on February 1 in a botched theft attempt at the same garage. His accomplices including the scrap metal dealer who was at the scene escaped.

Ngerechu who works as mechanic alongside Wachira sought for leniency claiming life had pushed him to stealing but his plea landed on deaf ears.

He has 14 days to appeal if he wishes.