MC Jessy joins Hustler Nation

Comedian MC Jessy has officially joined the Hutsler Nation.

The comedian, real name Jasper Muthomi, announced the move on Wednesday at an event where he was officially joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) political outfit and received by Deputy President William Ruto.

He said: “It’s now clear where the vision is heading. After many days of consultative meetings with my South Imenti people, I have officially been invited to join UDA. The groundwork that has been done has finally landed on the side of the winning team.”

MC Jessy who made his name with his rib-cracking jokes on the Churchill Show is gunning for the Imenti South parliamentary seat in the August 2022 polls.

More to follow..