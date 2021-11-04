Matiang’i warns fake news spreaders

Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru (right) confers with Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi during the launch of the National Computer and Cybercrime Co-ordination Committee at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) on November 4, 2021. Picture by Francis Nderitu

Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru (right) confers with Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi during the launch of the National Computer and Cybercrime Co-ordination Committee at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) on November 4, 2021. Picture by Francis Nderitu

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has cautioned Kenyans against circulating fake news on social media.

He spoke on Thursday at an event where he, alongside his ICT colleague Joe Mucheru and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho launched the National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee, an initiative aimed at reducing cybercrimes in the country ahead of next year general election.

Matiang’i noted that fake news and propaganda have increased as the current approaches the general elections.

“We shall start with the Kenyan who acted like the CS Matiang’i and misled people that on Thursday will be a public holiday to celebrate Diwali. Such people will have to face the law,” he warned.

The newly formed committee consists of representatives from the Principal Secretary for State Department of Interior and Citizen Services, the Principal Secretary for State Department of ICT and Innovation, the Attorney- General, the Chief of Kenya Defense Forces, the Inspector- General of National Police Service, Director- General of the National Intelligence Service, Director-General of the Communications Authority of Kenya, Director of Public Prosecution, Governor of Central Bank of Kenya and Director of the Secretariat.

The NC4 will offer training to the Judicial Service Commission on the issues of cybersecurity on how to handle cases related to cybercrimes.

However, he called on the public to work together with the NC4 to curb such cases.