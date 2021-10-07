Matiang’i declares Monday, October 11, a public holiday

The Government has declared Monday, October 11, a Public Holiday.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government.

In a public statement released on Wednesday, by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i said October 11, will be a public holiday by virtue of Utamaduni Day falling on Sunday, October 10, 2021

“In line with the provisions of Section 2 and 4 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap 110), it is hereby confirmed that 11th October 2021 will be a public holiday, by dint of Utamaduni Day falling on Sunday 10th October 2021.

“Whereas this day is already conferred by law, this shall be the first time that Utamaduni Day is observed in Kenya and this press release serves to emphasize the need for all citizens to recognize and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Kenya in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion and economic progress in the country,” the statement read.

He called on Kenyans to celebrate the rich cultural diversity in the country in a manner that promotes unity, and economic progress.

