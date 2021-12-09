Matiang’i declares December 13 a public holiday

The Government has declared Monday, December 13, 2021, a Public Holiday.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government.

In a public statement released on Thursday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i said December 13, will be a public holiday by virtue of Jamhuri Day falling on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

“In line with the provisions of Section 2 and 4 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap 110), it is hereby confirmed that 13 December 2021 will be a public holiday, by dint of Jamhuri Day falling on Sunday 12th December 2021,” read the notification.

“This day bears profound historical significance as it marks the attainment of Kenya’s independence and the birth of the Republic. All citizens are encouraged to honour and celebrate this day in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion and economic progress in the country.”

For the first time, this year’s celebrations will be held at the newly built Uhuru Gardens.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho while inspecting the venue on Tuesday said that there will be no parallel celebrations in the counties.

This follows extensive consultations between government and expert advisors which concluded such events will potentially accelerate Covid-19 infections.

The PS who is also the Chairperson of the National Celebration Committee said only 11,000 people will be allowed access to the venue in compliance with the coronavirus containment protocols.

“Because of Covid protocols we will be allowing only 10,000 people in the public seating and about 1,000 in the main dais so roughly 11,000 people, because have to observe the Covid-19 protocols very carefully,” he said.

Last week, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) announced flight disruptions at the Wilson Airport for six days to give room for military drills in preparation for the event in a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

The KCAA management said that the closure will take place on December 1, 2, 6, 7, 11, and 12.

Holding the national celebrations at Uhuru Gardens will be a deviation from the tradition of marking the day at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The Jamhuri Day celebrations normally feature fly-pasts by Kenya Airforce jets.