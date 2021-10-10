Matatu driver charged with stealing passenger phone

Edwin Otieno at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with theft of a mobile phone. Joseph Ndunda

A matatu driver accused of bullying a passenger and stealing her Sh32,000 phone along Langata road has been charged with theft at Kibera law courts.

Edwin Otieno is accused of stealing the phone from Diana Njui on September 30 at the Mobile stage.

Otieno is said to have told Njui that she had not bought a ring she wore and it had been bought for her by a man which she disputed.

An argument ensued between them as Otieno claimed she could not afford the ring.

He later allegedly attempted to throw her out of the vehicle but she resisted and Otieno is alleged to have grabbed her handbag and removed her phone.

She reported the matter to the police the next day and Otieno was traced and arrested.

He denied the charges before principal magistrate Sharon Maroro.

The suspect was freed on a Sh20,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on October 25.