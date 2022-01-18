Matasi hails Odibets efforts to assist footballers

Kenya's goalkeeper Patrick Matasi keeps the ball during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match against Tanzania at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on June 27, 2019. AFP PHOTO

Kenya's goalkeeper Patrick Matasi keeps the ball during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match against Tanzania at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on June 27, 2019. AFP PHOTO

Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has again lauded Odibets initiative of supporting the needy and nurturing talents in the country.

The betting firm stood out in 2021, thanks to the efforts to assist needy talents in the society, efforts worth tens of millions of shillings.

These initiatives ranged from offsetting medical bills for the sick, supporting aspiring footballers, tapping athletes as brand ambassadors and supporting the men’s national football team.

Matasi who impressed while playing for Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, was, alongside his immediate family, involved in a grisly road accident and hospitalized in mid-2021.

He was discharged a few days after the accident but his wife and son remained so as to undergo correctional surgeries. With the medication taking a toll on his finances, the ex-AFC Leopards and Saint George (Ethiopia) custodian appealed to Kenyans to help offset the medical bills.

Through the Odimtaani initiative, Odibets partnered with Kenyan international Micheal Olunga’s Foundation to offset the arrears.

“It was the best gesture I’ve ever received in my lifetime,” Matasi observes. “I did not expect it because this is not common. My family will forever be grateful to Odibets.”

Former Harambee Stars playmaker Ezekiel Otuoma was the other beneficiary after he was diagnosed with a Motor Neurone Disease. After several hospital visits, Otuoma’s family set up a medical funds drive in a bid to raise money for his treatment.

Odibets again chipped in and funded his full treatment in Germany to the tune of Sh1.5 million, plus air tickets worth Sh300,000 for him and his wife. The firm also aided his wife with Sh200,000 to support his businesses and pay rent.

In a related development, Kenyan Emcee John Maina, alias Fullstop was diagnosed with a rare lung infection that left him bedridden. He sent out a plea and Odibets listened, channeling half a million shillings towards his treatment.

Besides, Odibets kitted more than 10,000 teams with football uniforms as it bid to nurture talents.

“Teams at the grassroots have been struggling to get kits and training equipment. We are here to actualize the dreams of these youngsters,” said Odibets marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.

Odibets also supported the Kenya Amputee football team’s participation at the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup qualifiers to the tune of Sh1.5 million.

The firm has also supported star athlete Ferdinand Omanyala and street juggler Edward Murimi.