Mariga blasts Mwendwa over ‘lack of talent’ comment

Former Kenyan midfielder Macdonald Mariga has hit out at Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa over his recent comments about the state of football in the country.

In a series of tweets, Mariga who is not known to publicly comment on the political side of football, also claimed that the standards of football in the country have ‘gone backwards’ under Mwendwa.

suffered playing under his reign, the players have shown immense pride and patriotism to represent the Kenyan flag in various international assignments and this is what they get in return. #NickMwendwaMustGo pic.twitter.com/umNsJ3RkSe — Mariga Macdonald (@MarigaOfficial) October 13, 2021

Mariga has also demanded that Mwendwa apologizes for these comments.

For 7 years under his leadership, Football in Kenya has gone backwards and no progress whatsoever and for that We demand for his immediate apology and resignation as FKF boss. #NickMwendwaMustGo @Officialfkfpl @StandardKenya @ntvkenya @pepeta_ke @citizentvkenya @TheStarKenya pic.twitter.com/2ktVEMsnGd — Mariga Macdonald (@MarigaOfficial) October 13, 2021

Mariga made the comments in response to a statement recently made by Mwendwa in an interview on NTV’s The Game plan show.