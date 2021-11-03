Maribe’s sister blasts Eric Omondi in baby daddy drama

Jacque Maribe’s sister Cathylene has refuted claims her sister once dated Sam Ogina.

She was responding to a raft of allegations made by comedian Eric Omondi, Jacque’s known baby daddy to Jacque.

The controversial comedian had on Tuesday suggested he was not sure if he was the biological father of Jacque’s seven year old son, arguing that the TV girl was dating Ogina when he had a fling with her.son as she was dating Ogina when they had a one-night stand.

“Yaani @ericomondi …..u still want to peddle lies? First of all my sister has never dated Sam,” she posted on Facebook.

Also, she denied claims by Omondi that Jacque had refused to have a paternity test for the kid.

According to Cathylene, Omondi ran away after he was told he would incur the costs of DNA, lawyer’s fees and the upkeep for the child.

“What DNA.? When u were given letters from the lawyer for upkeep what happened after u found out if it’s a match u incur the costs…lawyers fees and upkeep from when the baby was born till hio siku….u ran. .. sasa ukona mdomo ya kupiga huku kila Mahali because ua little stunt to ambush Jay backfired. Mimi nayo Ujue I’m zero to 100 real quick when u come for my sister . Staki upuzi,” she added.

On Tuesday evening, Omondi said Jacque had refused to have a paternity test for the kid and was only told about the baby when he was already two months old.

“We used protection!!! After two months, Jacque tells me she’s pregnant!!! I immediately asked her how since we used protection? She then tells me, ‘It doesn’t matter; the mother always knows who the father is and that I am the father!!! During the entire pregnancy, nothing happened, and we barely saw each other,” he wrote.

Four months after their son was born, Omondi says Maribe asked if he would take up the responsibility of being a father, but he asked for a DNA test first. That, Omondi said, rubbed Maribe the wrong way, and she turned down the request.

“For seven years I have begged Jacque to allow us to have a DNA test, and she has continually refused,” he added.

In the past two days, the two have aired their dirty linen in public, with Maribe accusing Omondi of being a deadbeat dad and the comedian firing back that he had unsuccessfully demanded a paternity test seven years ago before committing