‘Maribe ordered Jowie to leave her house’

TV journalist Jacque Maribe and Joseph Kuria lrungu alias Jowie during the hearing of their murder charge on June 25, 2019. Photo | Dennis Onsongo

Even though it was all smiles, hugs, and kisses in public, the romantic affair between TV journalist Jackie Maribe and his ex-fiancee Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu was anything but blissful, the court has heard.

In fact, on one particular occasion, Maribe attempted to kick Jowie out of her house in Langata.

Maribe and Jowie are battling murder charges in relation to the killing of businesswoman Monica Kimani, whose body was found in a bathtub at her apartment in Kilimani on September 19, 2018.

The picture of the rocky love affair between Maribe and Jowie, which has since ended, was painted in court by a witness namely Brian Kasaine, who was a neighbour to the couple.

Kasaine says he once walked in on a heated argument involving the ex-lovebirds at Maribe’s house.

“You want me out of your house, it’s fine, bury me in Lang’ata,” Jowie is said to have told Maribe during the argument, as reported by Kasaine.

Maribe did not respond.

Kasaine also told court Jowie once told him a friend named ‘Mo’ had been involved in a stabbing incident.

A licensed firearm holder, Kasaine also admits to giving Jowie his gun, but without bullets, on a number of occasions.

“I gave him (the gun) without ammunition and after two days he returned it,” said Kasaine.

“On September 9, 2018, he again requested for the gun for the same reasons without ammunition. He had promised to return it after two days. However, he did not return it as agreed.

Maribe is reported to have been providing for most of the bills at the time he lived with Jowie.