Maria actress vows ‘threats’ won’t halt political bid

Actress Dorea Chege’s political bid is off to a controversial start after she claimed to have received threats from unknown people.

Chege last week announced her interest in the Nairobi Women Representative seat ahead of the August 2022 polls.

And in an Instagram post, Chege, renowned for her role as Maggie on the Maria series show, said she remains unmoved by the intimidations she has been receiving.

“I’m not happy by the way. I’m not happy. I’m receiving calls and messages of threats from you guys. Let me tell you, I am not stepping down. One thing you need to know; I’m not a coward. I might not have that money but let me tell you. Tupatane kwa debe. Kura iongee (let’s meet at the ballot, the votes will count),” she said.

The brand influencer did not, however, pin point on whom was sending the threats.

Ms Chege, who has also confirmed she will be vying as an independent candidate is yet to commence her campaigns or unveil her manifesto.

She will likely be up against incumbent Esther Passaris, another media personality in the frame of Betty Kyalo, and Rachel Shebesh who is eyeing a comeback.