Maria actress eyes political seat

Actress Dorea Chege is the latest in a string of media personalities to join elective politics.

Chege, renowned for her role as Maggie on the Maria series show, says she plans to contest for the Nairobi Women Representative seat in the August 2022 polls.

“Choose change #theskyisneverthelimit,” the post read.

Besides being an actress, Ms Chege is also a commercial model.

Other media personalities who’ve set their eyes on joining politics include radio presenter Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o who is eyeing in the Lang’ata parliamentary seat, Jasper Muthomi alias MC Jessy the South Imenti parliamentary aspirant, and rapper Smith Mwaita aka Rufftone who is keen on the Nairobi Senatorial seat.

Ms Chege will likely face off with the likes of incumbent Esther Passaris, another media personality namely Betty Kyalo, and Rachel Shebesh, who is gunning to reclaim the seat.