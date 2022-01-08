Maria actor shares love story on birthday

Actor Brian Ogana, popularly known by his stage name Luwi Hausa, has introduced his girlfriend as he turned a year older.

The Maria series actor posted his sweetheart, Ms Dyder Abdallah, on his Instagram and thanked her for being by his side.

Additionally, the Good News Broadcasting System (GBS) news journalist said he hoped someday he could be able to give his lover all she deserves and even much more.

“To the most precious person and a lover like no other, I’m wishing you the best birthday possible. May this day be as sunny as your smile and as beautiful as you are,” he added.

In response, Ms Abdallah posted saying she really loved the actor.

The father of three has however not introduced the mother of his children even after being the face of the Parents magazine.

Additionally, the thespian has not shied from posting his girlfriend even without revealing her face.

Late last year, the awardee of the best dressed media personality 2016 captioned, “Tulisema tunawaficha kama mihadarati. But for you anything,” while attaching a photo of himself lying on his woman.

In her separate Instagram account which she has not revealed her face, Ms Abdallah has also been letting the world know about her babe.

The two love birds have been exchanging sweet words with every post made, declaring their love for each other.