Maria actor finds love, again

Actor Brian Ogana is off the market.

Ogana, best known by the stage name Luwi Hausa and his role in the telenovela series Maria made the news of his engagement public with a number of teaser photos involving his new flame on social media.

The news was also made public via an expose by blogger Edgar Obare in a series of videos that show him appearing to share intimate moments with the lady whose face and identity cannot be seen.

Ogana became an instant hit for his acting skills on Maria.

He’s previously dated a Kenyan supermodel by the name Jacque Naisenya before the couple went through an amicable split last year.

Ogana holds a Degree in Computer Engineering and doubles up as a writer, communication strategist.

The father of three currently works at Good News Broadcasting System (GBS) as a news anchor, host, and reporter.