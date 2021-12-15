Maria actor denies ‘getting engaged twice’

Actor Ronald Ndubi has refuted claims he recently proposed to a lady.

The actor, commonly known by the stage name Victor Hausa acquired from his role on the Maria series, cleared the air after a video of him appearing to propose to another lady made the rounds on social media.

Ndubi is engaged to Dorea Chege, also an actress, alias Maggie, who also is an actor in the Maria Series.

He also suggested the said ‘proposal’ as seen in the video was an acting script.

“My peeps… learn to tell the difference between acting and reality, a script and reality… an advert and reality. I’m an actor and commercial model… mbona mnaniangusha. Otherwise happy new week. Cheers to December.”

His response has brought mixed reactions from his followers.

“I knew it. I had to come here to confirm,” said Juliet Kawii.

“I like the way you have come out clear, coz damn we definitely needed an explanation,” said Idah Abuya.

“Ungewacha tufikirie vile tunataka,” wrote Banny Brian.

The two love birds have been sharing photos of each other while acknowledging each other’s role in their lives.

Using deep captions, the duo has seemingly become ‘couple goals’ to the fans that adore them.