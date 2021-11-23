Man tells court why he assaulted his wife’s lover

John Mwaniki when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts to answer to charges of assault. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A man has admitted in court to charges of assaulting his wife’s lover, claiming he acted in self-defense.

John Mwaniki was charged before the Kibera Law Courts with assaulting and injuring Evance Nduto Muasya at Kwa Njoroge in Nairobi on November 11.

But the accused claimed that Muasya and two others attacked him first. He also claimed that Muasya has an affair with his wife.

Mwaniki showed the court bruises on his neck which he claimed he sustained during the incident witnessed by members of the public.

“He (Muasya) has an affair with my wife and they attacked me first. I did it because he seduced my wife, it was out of anger,” Mwaniki said, showing bruises on his neck.

He is said to have hit Muasya with a piece of stone on his left eye before intervention by members of the public who escorted Muasya to the police station to report the incident.

The court however entered a plea of not guilty for Mwaniki because his explanation of the circumstances amounted to denial. He was released on a cash bail of Sh 10,000 pending mentioning of the case on December 1, 2021.