Man in trouble for stealing Sh1.5 million from employer

Protus Sanya at the Kibera Law Courts where he faced charges of stealing from his employer. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A man accused of stealing Sh1.5 million and gemstones worth Sh3 million from her employer is battling theft charges at Kibera law courts.

Protus Sanya is accused of stealing the cash and gemstones from Qin Caiping on January 9 in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Caiping was moving from Kilimani to South C in Nairobi and had instructed Sanya, who is her driver, to find another person to help in loading household items onto three cars.

She took two safes containing the cash and the valuable gemstones and handed them to Sanya who is her driver – to keep inside her car.

Sanya is reported to have given the safes to the other person who broke them and shared the loot.

Caiping later discovered the items missing and reported them to Kilimani police station.

Police arrested Sanya and recovered from his house, Sh188,000 suspected to be part of the loot.

They also established that he had sent over 200,000 to relatives via Mpesa and could not account for the source of the cash he was sharing.

Police are yet to arrest Sanya’s accomplice who is suspected to have gone with most of the cash and all the gemstones.

Sanya denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki.

He was released on a Sh1 million bond without option of cash bail.

He had sought lenient bond terms through a lawyer. The case will be mentioned on February 1.