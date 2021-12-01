Man in court for threatening to shoot love rival

A man who reportedly threatened to shoot his love rival has been arraigned at Kibera law courts.

Idris Ali was charged with threatening to kill Derrick Gusepe at the Kawangware coast area in Nairobi on November 21 while armed with a dangerous weapon namely a pistol.

He is accused of telling Gusepe “wewe simama hapo, nitakupiga risasi” words intended to cause fear to Gusepe.

The two are embroiled in a tussle over a woman they are dating in a love triangle and Ali is said to have issued death threats to Gusepe severally.

Gusepe was walking with a friend when Ali alighted from a motorcycle and made the utterances while armed.

Gusepe dashed into a restaurant where some police officers were having a meal as Ali pursued him.

He reported to the cops but Ali took off upon seeing the officers.

Ali was a few days later arrested for robbing a man while armed with a pistol and was positively identified by Gusepe.

He denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki and was freed on a Sh200,000 bond.

The case will be mentioned on December 14. Ali is awaiting robbery with violence charges.