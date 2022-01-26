Dagoretti man in court for stealing dog

A man has been charged with burglary after breaking into a kennel and reportedly stealing a dog worth Sh100,000 from his relative’s compound.

Ian Kinuthia is accused of breaking in and committing felony contrary to section 306 of the penal code where he is accused of stealing the dog belonging to Elizabeth Wambui in Nairobi.

Wambui had locked the dog in the kennel before going out.

Upon return in the evening, he found the gate to her compound broken and later found the kennel broken into and the dog missing.

She enquired around on whether neighbours had seen what happened but was only told to enquire from people with similar dogs.

While looking for her dog, she was told that there were two men selling a similar dog but were chased away when they attempted to sell it for Sh5000.

Kinuthia met the description of one of the men selling the dog. She reported the matter to the police and the suspect was arrested. The dog has not been recovered.

Kinuthia denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa of Kibera law courts.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 and an alternative bond of a like sum.

The matter will be mentioned on February 7.