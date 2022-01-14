Man denies stealing woman phone from handbag

Sylvance Otieno at the Kibera Law Courts. He was charged with stealing a mobile phone. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A man who allegedly stole a mobile phone from a woman as she tried a new dress inside a city boutique after posing as a customer was charged at Kibera law courts with theft.

Sylvance Otieno is accused of stealing Irene Omari’s phone worth Sh26,000 at a shop inside Nextgen Mall in South C, Nairobi, on December 30 last year.

The two met on the ground floor as Omari walked in and she thought he was a client at an establishment where she works.

They walked upstairs together and entered a boutique where Ms Omari wanted to try a new dress before purchasing it.

While in the changing room, Otieno is said to have stolen her phone from her handbag and ran away with it.

The two later met in Eastlands and she alerted guards who detained him before police were called in.

He was later escorted to Akila police station in South C where the matter was reported. Otieno denied the charges before Resident Magistrate William Tullel.

The suspect was freed on a bond of Sh100,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh30,000.

The case will be mentioned on February 8.