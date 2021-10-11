Man charged with threatening to kill father

A man who nearly beheaded his father before members of the public intervened and restrained him was charged at Kibera law courts with threatening to kill.

Bernard Nono is accused of threatening to kill his father Livingstone Olumi in Kibera mashimoni area on October 6 while armed with a panga.

He had allegedly issued death threats to his father for months.

Olumi was seated outside a shop in the area when his son allegedly confronted him and warned he would cut his neck reportedly demonstrating how he would cut him for meddling in his life.

He later disappeared before resurfacing with a panga.

His father tried to calm him down without success and he started charging at him while armed, prompting the old man to dash for safety before members of the public intervened.

The members of the public apprehended Nono to a police post where he was detained.

He denied the charges before principal magistrate Sharon Maroro.

The suspect was freed on a Sh200,000 bond with a surety of similar amount.