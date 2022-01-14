Man charged with stealing water tank

Benson Mbugua at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with theft. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A man accused of stealing a Sh2500 metallic drum at the University of Nairobi Kabete campus was charged at the Kibera law courts with theft.

Benson Mbugua is also facing a charge of handling stolen property after he was allegedly found with the drum at the university.

Mbugua is accused of committing the offences on January 10 at the varsity’s farm.

The drum is used to store water at a greenhouse in the campus and was inside the farm when security guards noticed it missing. They started searching for it and saw Mbugua allegedly running away after dropping it in the farm when he saw the guards pursuing him.

The guards gave chase and caught up with Mbugua. He was apprehended at Kabete police station.

In court, he denied the charges before Resident Magistrate William Tullel.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh10,000 and an alternative bond of a similar amount. The case will be mentioned on February 8.