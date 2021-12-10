Man charged with stealing phone from journalist

Evans Ekale at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with stealing a phone from a journalist. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A man reported to have stolen a mobile phone from Associated Press photojournalist Brian Inganga after he was involved in an accident in Kibera has been arraigned at Kibera law courts.

Evans Ekale is accused of stealing Inganga’s phone worth Sh50,000 in Karanja area within Kibra sub-county of Nairobi on December 5.

Inganga had been involved in a head-on collision with a motorcycle carrying a pillion passenger and while helping out the injured, Ekale allegedly opened his car and took the phone and some documents.

Ekale was seen by by-standers who knew him and who helped Inganga trace him.

Inganga took the accident victims to hospital and returned to the scene to enquire about his phone when he was told by members of the public how Ekale was seen taking it.

The by-standers helped Inganga trace Ekale who could not show the phone.

He handed him over to officers at Kibera police station where he had reported.

Ekale denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki.

He was freed on a bond of Sh100,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh60,000.

The case will be mentioned on December 22.