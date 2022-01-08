Man charged with Sh87k Mpesa fraud

A suspected fraudster who is reported to have conned an Mpesa agent more than Sh87,000 has been charged with theft at the Kibera law courts.

Geoffrey Mugini is accused of stealing Sh87,091 from Ann Nyawira after claiming he needed her help to reverse a wrong Mpesa transaction.

He is accused of committing the offence jointly with others at large.

Mugini is said to have gone to Nyawira’s shop in Kawangware, Nairobi, while making a phone call and gave the phone to Nyawira to speak to the caller to receive instructions on how to help him reverse the transaction.

Nyawira was directed to dial certain numbers on her phone and the money was transferred to Mugini’s number in three different transactions.

After realising she had been hoodwinked to transfer her money to Mungini, he informed the area chief who alerted the police and he was arrested.

The suspect denied the charges before resident magistrate William Tullel.

He was freed on a Sh100,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on January 25.