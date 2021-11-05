Man charged with selling fake KDF recruitment letters

Emmanuel Soita at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with forgery. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A teacher who allegedly conned a woman of Sh1.3 million while promising her a Kenya Defense Forces slot for her daughter has been charged with obtaining money by false pretenses.

At Kibera law courts, Emanuel Soita is accused of receiving the Sh1,355,700 money from Zebedy Amustsama on diverse dates between January 10 and March 5 promising the KDF job which he knew was false.

He was reportedly claiming to be a KDF officer of the rank of captain and involved in recruitment.

The suspect is said to have received the money via Mpesa after asking for a facilitation fee.

He later reportedly delivered a recruitment letter that turned out to be fake.

Soita denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto.

He was released on a bond of Sh500,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh300,000.

The case will be mentioned on November 22.