Man charged with publishing fake news about Teachers boss

Jeremiah Mwawuganga Samuel, a school teacher, before a Nairobi court where he was charged of cyber bullying Teacher Service Commission boss Dr Nancy Macharia. Photo Dennis Onsongo

A man has been charged with posting false information touching on Nancy Macharia, the Head of Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on social media.

Jeremiah Mwawuganga, a teacher, appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi and denied two charges of publishing false information to the effect that the TSC boss had passed on.

He is alleged to have posted the false information on January 16, 2022, on TSC’s Facebook page.

He also claimed Macharia’s body was had passed lying in her bed.

The Charge states that Mwawuganga wrote: “Breaking news, Nancy Macharia is dead, her body has been found in Oyuu’s bed. Oh it was just a dream, May it be so.”

The prosecution told court he posted the remarks knowing it be false and calculated to cause fear and panic to Macharia and her family.

He’s also charged with a second count of publishing false information contrary to the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act.

Through his lawyer Ruth Tanui, the teacher asked for lenient bail terms saying that he was the sole and bread winners and has been cooperating with investigators.

The magistrate ordered the accused to be released on a bond of Sh 650,000 or bail of Sh100,000.

The matter will be mentioned February 9,2022, for pretrial.