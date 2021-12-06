Man charged with injuring security guard during tussle

Kelvin Khayumbi at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with causing grevious bodily harm. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

Kelvin Khayumbi at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with causing grevious bodily harm. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A man who is reported to have punched a security guard while injuring him in the process has been charged with causing grievous harm at the Kibera Law Courts.

Kevin Khayumbi who works as a caretaker in rental apartments is accused of attacking Vincent Eloti Ambayi in Kawangware Deliverance area in Dagoretti sub- County, Nairobi on November 5.

The court heard that Ambayi who was unwell had gone to a nearby chemist to seek medication and left no one at the gate.

While he was still away, a taxi driver who was picking a tenant drove in and no one was there to open the gate for him.

Khayumbi opened the gate for the taxi driver who had stayed for around 10 minutes.

Minutes later, the complainant went back and Khayumbi confronted him asking where he had gone. Ambayi informed him that he had gone to buy some medicine as he was sick.

The accused however caused a scene accusing Ambayi of neglecting his duty.

This led to an altercation during which Khayumbi allegedly assaulted Ambayi.

Ambayi lost a tooth and several others were broken and loosened during the alleged assault.

The complainant also suffered injuries on the ribs and lips.

The complainant sought help from a nearby clinic before reporting the matter to police who recorded his statement before arresting Khayumbi.

He denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki and was freed on a Sh200,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on December 14.