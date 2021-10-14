Man charged with failing to pay for beer, nyama choma bill

Evans Owino at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with failing to clear his bill at a bar. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A man has been charged at the Kibera law courts in Nairobi with obtaining credit by false pretenses after he reportedly failed to pay a Sh6,710 bill incurred while making merry with a woman she met at an entertainment joint.

Evans Owino is accused of incurring the debt at Hacienda Sport Bar and Grill in Westlands, Nairobi, on October 5, while falsely pretending he was in a position to pay, a fact he knew was false.

He admitted he incurred the bill and was willing to pay but told the court he did not have the money.

Owino is said to have walked alone in the afternoon and ordered a beer and Krest soda and went on taking his drinks alone until a woman joined his table.

He started making pewa pewa (add us more) orders for drinks and ordered also ordered for grilled meat for himself and the woman.

Suspicious, a barman reportedly asked for payment because his bill was rising fast but he insisted there was no cause for alarm and went on with merry-making.

He was then ordered to clear his bill for a second time and upon failure to do so, police were called in and Owino and his partner in crime were arrested.

The woman was later released as she had not ordered any drinks or food.

Owino was released on a Sh10,000 cash bail and an alternative bond of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on October 26.