Man charged with failing to pay 40k bill for drinks

Benedict Nyanjong at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with failing to clear a bill he incurred at an entertainment joint. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

Benedict Nyanjong at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with failing to clear a bill he incurred at an entertainment joint. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A businessman who could not pay Sh36,950 bill for drinks and food he ordered for friends and strangers at K1 club House in Parklands was charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses.

At Kibera law courts, Benedict Nyanjong is accused of incurring the expenses falsely pretending he was in a position to pay a fact he knew was false on October 29.

He had spent Sh11,825 on drinks before he saw some seven friends walk into the joint.

He paid Sh11,000 and was informed he had a Sh825 debt.

He ordered food and drinks for the seven friends and went on issuing pewa pewa orders while ordering drinks for even strangers.

He was later given the Sh36,950 bill’s receipts but disputed the amount stated on the bill.

The management called in the police and he was arrested. He denied the charges before resident magistrate William Tulel.

He was freed on a bond of Sh80,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh10,000. The case will be mentioned on November 12.