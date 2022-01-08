Join our Telegram Channel
Man charged with assaulting police officer

By Joseph Ndunda January 8th, 2022 1 min read

A man has been charged with assaulting a police officer on duty and resisting arrest at the Kibera law courts.

Simon Ramadhan Kamau is accused of assaulting inspector Danny Ekeno of Gatina police post in Kawangware, Nairobi, while performing his duties of apprehending criminal offenders on January 5.

He was also charged with possession of bhang in contravention of the Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances Act of 1994. He is accused of having 200 grams of bhang worth Sh3000.

Ekeno and his colleagues had received information from members of the public that Kamau was peddling drugs, particularly bhang.

They went after him and introduced themselves to him as police officers but he reportedly became violent. He took a blunt object and hit Ekeno on the hand with it.

A confrontation ensued but Kamau was subdued by Ekenu and his colleague, arrested and taken to Muthangari police station.

He denied the charges before resident magistrate Willioam Tullel. He was freed on a cash bail of Sh40,000 and an alternative bond of Sh100,000.

The case will be mentioned on January 25.

