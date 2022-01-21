Man charged with assaulting his wife

Zahir Nurani at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with assaulting his wife. PHOTO: Josepn Ndunda

A man is battling charges of assaulting his wife at their Nairobi home.

Zahir Lalji Nurani, 46, was accused of beating up Rahat Zahir on August 12 last year.

The couple had a disagreement in their house and an argument ensued during which Nurani is said to have assaulted the complainant.

Rahat was treated at a city hospital after sustaining alleged injuries on the abdomen during the alleged assault and thereafter reported to Gingiri police station.

Nurani denied the charges and told Kibera Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki through a lawyer that the charges arise from a divorce case filed before a Mombasa law court.

He was released on a bond of Sh50,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh10,000.

The case will be mentioned on February 7.