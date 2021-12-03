Man beats up friend in presence of his wife

Godfrey Rugendo at the Kibera Law Courts where he admitted to assault. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A mechanic who beat up his neighbour he accused of meddling in his domestic affairs is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to assault charges at Kibera law courts.

Godfrey Rogendo admitted charges of assaulting Anthony Muringi Mbae and causing him actual bodily harm in Ndwaru road area in Kawangware, Nairobi on November 26.

Mbae was beaten in his house in the presence of his wife.

The court heard that Mbae was in his house with his wife when he heard a knock on the door and proceeded to open and found his neighbour, Rongendo standing at the doorstep.

Rongendo, a 29 year-old- mechanic in Dangoretti, slapped him on the face and hit him with a packet of milk on the face before he wrestled him to the ground and went on beating him.

The court was told that other neighbours intervened and rescued Mbae after his wife screamed for help. Mbae locked himself inside the house after Rogendo was pulled out.

Rogendo went ahead and smashed windows beckoning on Mbae to call the police or he would kill him. Mbae later went to the hospital to seek treatment and reported to the police.

Rongendo admitted the charges and facts of the case as read out to the court.

The father of three is cooling his heels in remand awaiting a social inquiry report before the sentencing on December 15.