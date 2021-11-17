Man admits seriously injuring daughter in domestic scuffle – VIDEO

A man who allegedly head-butted and seriously injured his daughter has pleaded guilty to charges of causing grievous harm.

The accused person, Kasim Juma, however blamed his estranged wife of orchestrating the commotion.

Mr Juma is accused of seriously injuring his daughter who suffered a swollen eye at his house in Makina area of Kibera – Nairobi on November 8, 2021.

The suspect is also alleged to have assaulted his daughter with a glass bottle during the scuffle.

He admitted causing the injuries but claimed it happened accidentally as he escaped his daughter’s attempt to pour urine on him.

Juma told Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Boke at the Kibera Law Courts that his wife, who he said he separated with in 2008, has been inciting his children against him and sought to have the matter settled out of court.

He said he has raised his children well but they are being made to turn against him by his wife.

Although he admitted to the offence, the court registered that he denied the charge because the narrative he gave and his explanation indicated the matter requires a hearing to determine.

The suspect was released on a bond of Sh200,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000. The case will be mentioned on November 26.