Man accused of beating sister in parking row

A man accused of raining blows and kicks on her sister in a domestic row over parking space has been charged with assault and causing actual bodily harm.

At the Kibera law courts, Joseph Kariuki Mukuria is accused of beating up his sister Jennifer Njeri Mukuria in Nairobi on January 10, 2021.

The two had differences over parking.

Ms Mukuria wanted to leave but could not until her brother moved his car to allow her space to move.

When she called him to remove the car, he allegedly became violent and slapped her.

Ms Mukuria fled but the suspect pursued her and allegedly rained blows and kicks on her.

In court, the suspect denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki.

He was freed on a cash bail of Sh10,000. The case will be mentioned on February 2.