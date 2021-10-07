Mali midfielder Bissouma arrested, to miss Harambee Stars tie

Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma is set to miss the crunch 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match versus Kenya in Morocco on Thursday, October 7, 2021, amid reports he’s been dramatically arrested in England.

Media reports in England indicate the English Premier League player was handcuffed by police and marched out of a nightclub earlier this week.

He is also reported to have spent a day in custody.

The Sun, a British tabloid, reports that shocked revelers narrated how they saw the Brighton player-led away by the Police.

Nairobi News could not ascertain why the dependable player who has in recent times been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, was picked by the authorities.

But his absence could be music to the ears of new Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat ahead of the all stakes clash against the West African nation.

Bissouma is a dependable asset for the Les Aigles who, like Kenya, are bidding to qualify for the Fifa World Cup for the first time in history.

Mali has picked four points from her opening two engagements against Rwanda and Uganda, while Kenya has two points in two matches against the East African countries.

Firat will likely rely on Michael Olunga for goals, with Richard Odada anchoring the midfield, Joash Onyango in defence and Ian Otieno in goal.