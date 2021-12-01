MAC Cosmetics celebrates Keith Haring with special-edition lipsticks

The MAC Viva Glam x Keith Haring special edition lipsticks will be available in shades red haring, canal blue and St. Marks Yellow. PHOTO | COURTESY

Beauty brand MAC Cosmetics has launched special-edition lipsticks in honour of the late American artist Keith Haring.

Haring was well known for his pop art designs that became synonymous with New York City’s graffiti culture.

And to ring in another year of giving back, the makeup brand has released three special-edition lipsticks in Haring’s signature primary colour palette.

“For our 27th anniversary, we’re thrilled to honour the late iconic artist Keith Haring and carry forward his mission of using his imagery to drive positive change for those most in need of support,” John Demsey, the Executive Group President of The Estée Lauder Companies, said in a press release.

“He was a true visionary who used his talent for purpose. While he sadly passed away during the height of the epidemic, we are so proud that his iconic art and philanthropy lives on through Viva Glam.”

“Keith Haring was a good-natured, astute, symbolist artist who drew with the most minimal lines some of the best assets of human nature – symbols that everyone could read. His optimism and humour were always there in his lines,” said Debbie Harry, MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam’s former ambassador.

The three special-edition lipsticks come together for this year’s Viva Glam collection.

The beauty brand has been part of amazing collaborations over the years, but their latest line, in honour of the 27th anniversary of the Viva Glam movement, is undoubtably one of their most iconic yet.

MAC Cosmetics launched the Viva Glam Fund in 1994 and has since raised over Sh 56 billion ($500 million) to support “healthy futures and equal rights for all.

Each work of pop art is expressed through Haring’s symbolic street-style imagery. 100 percent of the selling price of Viva Glam lipstick sold in EMEA will be donated to local organizations fighting for healthy futures and equal rights for all.

When you buy any Viva Glam lipstick, 100 per cent of the selling price will go to support local organizations supporting women and girls, the LGBTQIA+ community and people living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

Haring himself died of AIDS-related complications in 1990. Since 1994, MAC has donated 100 percent of the selling price of all Viva Glam lipsticks to organizations supporting the health and rights of those affected by HIV/AIDS, as well as women and girls and the LGBTQIA+ community.

“If art is the heart of MAC, then Viva Glam is very much its soul,” says Dominic Skinner, UK and ROI-based Global Senior Artist.

In addition to the three new, special-edition lipsticks, MAC Viva Glam x Keith Haring lipsticks, every cent of the selling price of Viva Glam lipstick, Viva Glam II lipstick and Viva Glam III lipstick goes to support the health and rights of people of all ages, races and genders all year around.

The MAC Viva Glam x Keith Haring lipsticks – in shades red haring, canal blue and St. Marks Yellow – are retailing at Sh2,900 and are available at Junction Mall, Sarit Center, Garden City Mall, Village Market and Hilton Hotel.