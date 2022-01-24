Maasai Mara among most photographed place in Africa

Maasai Mara has been named Africa’s third most photographable tourist destination and 35th in the World in the “Top 50 Most Instragammable Places” in the world.

“Multiple travel agencies suggest tourists take a 10-day adventure to really soak up the grandeur of the national treasure. If you’re looking for a birds eye view of the national park, perhaps consider a balloon safari,” the report read in part.

Among the most attractive features of the Mara was the spectacular wildebeest migration and the spectacular views of the park as seen from hot-air balloon safaris.

Cape Town, South Africa has been listed first in Africa followed by Marrakech, Morocco in second position and 22nd, 33rd in the World respectively.

More than 12.5 million hashtags are associated with Cape Town. It’s described as a location with dramatic scenery, spectacular ocean views, and pink neighbourhoods by Big 7 Media.

“With well over 9.3 million hashtags of the destination, Marrakech is known for its buildings, palaces, marketplaces, and “red” city. Its opulent and colourful buildings give all the good vibes tourists look for, making it a content-worthy destination. Commonly featured on Instagram are the cobblestone alleyways in Medina which houses bath houses and marketplaces,” the report added.

Travel and media company Big 7 Travel has released the list every year for the past four years, using a tally of the number of Instagram hashtags per destination, combined with a survey of its users.

The final list is selected based on its visual attraction and social-media popularity.

The 2022 edition features 50 locations in the world, one from almost every continent.