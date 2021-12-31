Luhya elders back Raila’s presidential bid

A section of Luhya elders has declared support for the Azimio la Umoja movement.

In a highly charged event held at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, the elders explained that the movement which is led by veteran politician Raila Odinga was the community’s safe bet ahead of the 2022 polls.

Odinga has declared his interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August polls, and is expected to face stiff opposition from among others Deputy President William Ruto and former vice president Musalia Mudavadi.

Meanwhile, the elders have also vowed to mobilize the community to rally behind Odinga.

“We resolve to form the next government with Raila Odinga and that the community shall only vote for candidates on other seats who are allied to Azimio la Umoja.”

Also present at the event were scores of political leaders, including Jubilee party secretary-general Raphael Tuju, Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya, COTU boss Francis Atwoli plus more than 30 MPs and Senators.

The elders also named Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya as the community leader to negotiate on behalf of the community

But Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya supremo Moses Wetangula were among those that skipped the event.