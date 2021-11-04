Lillian Nganga: I served as Machakos County without getting married

Machakos governor Alfred Mutua and his ex-girlfriend Lillian Nganga at his birthday bash. PIC: COURTESY

Machakos governor Alfred Mutua and his ex-girlfriend Lillian Nganga at his birthday bash. PIC: COURTESY

Lillian Nganga, the former Machakos County First Lady, says she served in the role despite not being legally married to governor Alfred Mutua.

In a media interview on Thursday, Nganga clarified she was Mutua’s long-term partner.

The couple announced in August that they had split and that Nganga would no longer serve as Machakos First Lady.

At the time, Mutua and Nganga, in separate posts, said they’d parted ways amicably after enjoying a long-term relationship with each other.

But Nganga now claims her life is in danger

Mutua was unavailable for comment

Singer Julius Okoth, aka Juliani recently announced he was dating Nganga.