Lillian Nganga hits out at bloggers for ‘tarnishing’ her name

Machakos governor Alfred Mutua and his ex-girlfriend Lillian Nganga at his birthday bash. PIC: COURTESY

Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Nganga has hit out at bloggers whom she accuses of tarnishing her name.

Via a post on her social media, Nganga also suggested she knew the bloggers who have been attacking her.

“You seem to forget I know all of you and how you guys work. I saw all of you being hired. You continue to be used and misused to fight personal wars that have nothing to do with you. Shame on all of you!” she wrote.

These comments come after a not so diplomatic break-up between Nganga and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua in August that has since spilled over to the media and the courts.

Nganga recently claimed she’d received death threats while also confirming she’s moved on and is currently dating singer Julius Owino aka Juliani.

Juliani has also separately confirmed he is dating Nganga.

Mutua who is an official visit to the USA has yet to officially respond to Nganga.