Zari pens special Valentine’s Day message for all single women

After a tumutuous love affair with the father of her two children – Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, businesswoman Zari Hassan has shared a special message with all single women as they marked Valentine’s Day.

Zari posted a white rose on her Instagram page on Friday, a complete contrast from the black rose she posted on Valentine’s Day back in 2018 when she dumped Diamond.

She started off by sharing how grateful she was for her life and all the blessings that have come her way so far.

However, she urged all single women not to be afraid to talk about life challenges and embrace loving themselves in the process.

And most importantly, she urged her fellow women never to rely on someone else for their happiness and self-worth.

“I’m so grateful for my beautiful life. A lovely family, friends, my business & of course for you my followers. I wake up every new day embracing each blessing from God, for without him I’m nothing. Owning our story and loving ourselves through the process of living is the bravest thing that we’ll ever do. Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim,” said Zari Hassan.

She added: “Accept no one’s definition of your life, but define yourself. Don’t rely on someone else for your happiness and self-worth. You & only you can be responsible for that. If you can’t love and respect yourself don’t expect it from the world. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive.”

She finishes off with a word of encouragement to people who have known defeat, suffering, struggle and loss saying they are the most beautiful people and that there is always hope.

“The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss, and have found their way out of the depths. These people have an appreciation and an understanding of life that fills them with compassions, gentleness, and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen. Me and you are one of them, to the rest going through a struggle, it’s the month of love so I’m sending love and light.

Just like the white rose in this photo, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, even in the darkest of days, God still sees and hears us. Amid everything happening around us, just like this rose, we still shine by the Grace of God. So, happy Valentine’s Day,” explained Zari Hassan.

Zari dated Bongo music star Diamond for three years before they broke up in 2018 after her openly cheated on her.

They share two children; Princess Latiffah and Prince Nillan.