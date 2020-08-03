You’re lucky if you are asymptomatic, doctors’ union boss says after catching virus





The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) acting Secretary General, Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda, has shared his experience after testing positive for Covid-19 a few days ago.

Through his Twitter handle, Dr Mwachonda on Sunday outlined the symptoms that some patients experience, which can cause apprehension.

He was however quick to state that his have been mild symptoms.

“Those with no symptoms at all should count themselves lucky. The waxing and waning nature of the symptoms can put one in a state of apprehension. One hour you are fine, next hour your body is acting up. But overall I am quite stable with mild symptoms,” Dr Mwachonda wrote.

He further disclosed that he contracted the virus while dispensing his official duties.

“On behalf of the National Executive Council, I would like to inform all KMPDU members and the general public that I have tested positive for Covid-19… I’m currently in stable condition and under self-isolation. My family is safe, contact tracing and testing of all close contacts is ongoing,” he said.

Some of the symptoms he outlined, which he says vary according to someone’s response to the disease, include fatigue – even after long hours of sleep – sore throat, muscle aches, coughing and abdominal discomfort.

He also listed some supportive treatment for patients including paracetamol tabs, Zinc tablets, Vitamin C tablets, Azithromycin tabs and plenty of hydration.