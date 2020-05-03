Young community hero and heroine determined to stop spread of Covid-19

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has forced people to change their lifestyle, some people have stood up to help humanity.

These people have sacrificed their time, money and resources to help other people in the fight against coronavirus.

WATER STATION

One search person is Stephen Masae, a class one student who has made it his responsibility that there is a water point at the entrance to the gate.

Stephen is a beneficiary of a backpack water station donated by Partners for Care in Sunton estate in Kasarani.

Every Morning the seven-year-old boy fills the backpack water station with water and add soap.

“Naweka hapa asubuhi alafu natoa jioni. Maji ikiisha naongezea alafu na rudisha hapo kwa gate,” the youngsters told Nairobi News.

With the help of his mother, the backpack is hanged at the gate of the estate, and the young boy will stay there directly, everyone enters the estate to clean their hands first.

“This young boy has done well by making water available for residents. He has even put another water station next to his mother’s vegetable kiosk so that everyone who comes in and out of the estate can wash their hands,” said Abel Ugogo a resident of Sunton estate.

A few meters away, we come across another community heroine, Evelyne Grace, who has been installing hand washing points within the Sunton area.

WATER SHORTAGE

With water shortage within Kasarani, Grace assigns a community member with the responsibility of refilling the water points.

Every morning together with other women, they go round, checking if the water points are still in place and with water.

“We’ve had a water tank installed here, although water shortage is common around here. Residents here first and foremost need water to use in their house. Even getting sanitizers is a challenge for them, but we are doing what we can to help them,” Grace said.

They are also making little contribution within the estate so that they can be able to feed the less fortunate in their midst.

To prevent further spread of coronavirus, the government put in place measures that lead to the closing down of most businesses to observe social distancing.

Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, has more than 40 areas defined as slums, and approximately 60% of Nairobi’s population, of 4.4 million people, live in low-income settlements.

For the slum dwellers, a day away from work would mean no means to fend for their families.

Community members have come out to mobile for food for their members so that they can be able to stay home and keep safe.