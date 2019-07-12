Yet another Kenyan goes missing in Germany, family fears for the worst

A Kenyan family in Germany is looking for their missing kin, days after the skeleton of a missing Kenyan woman was found in Brandenburg.

The family claims the German police is doing little to help trace their kin who went missing 12 days ago.

Thirty four-year-old Benson Wachira, a student at the University of Duisburg-Essen, disappeared on June 29 and efforts to trace him have been fruitless.

He left his uncle’s house to go and look for his misplaced backpack and has not been seen since, neither has he contacted his family.

On that fateful day, Wachira left work in Mönchengladbach and went to visit his uncle in Mettmann.

According to Mkenya Ujerumani, a local blog about Kenyans in Germany, on arrival at around 1pm, he mentioned that he had lost his backpack and needed to go find it.

His missing backpack together with his cellphone were anonymously dropped off into the police post box a few days later.

According to the family, the police has not helped them find Wachira and they have resorted to using social media.

Two weeks ago, the skeleton of a Kenyan woman was found after she went missing for three months.

Ms Rita Awuor Ojunge, 32, was reported missing on April 7, 2019 after she failed to return to the asylum shelter in Höhenleipisch where she lived with her husband and two children.

Her skeleton was found in mid-June. The cause of her death remains unclear with police officers attached to the South Brandenburg Police Department saying investigations had started.