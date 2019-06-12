Excitement at game sanctuary over world’s only white giraffe’s pregnancy





A white giraffe, which is said to be the only one of its kind in the world, has become the recipient of heartfelt congratulatory messages from the online community after becoming pregnant.

Ishaqbini Hirola Sanctuary, located in Ijara sub-county, Garissa county, is the home of this white giraffe.

The Kenya Wildlife Service broke the news of the giraffe’s pregnancy on social media on Monday to prompt numerous congratulatory massages from the online community.

Did you know that the Ishaqbini Hirola Sanctuary, located in Ijara sub-county, Garissa county, is home to both the critically endangered Hirola Antelope & the only white giraffe in the world? Having birthed a male calf in Feb 2017, mama giraffe is again expectant 😍 pic.twitter.com/8AhyN6wrxd — KWS (@kwskenya) June 10, 2019

“Now this is what you should be tweeting. I want to come see for myself this white Giraffe, looks beautiful,” said Collins Koske.

“Congratulations mama giraffe jaza porini,” wrote missking.

“Mama giraffe you are beautiful, zaa kabisa,” commented Leiphy smiley.

“Is the father brown ama black and that makes the kid what color?” asked Baba Jay.

“Wishing her safe delivery,” stated kotomya Paul.

The white giraffe suffer from leucism, a genetic condition that inhibits skin cell pigmentation, which has led to several white-skinned animals across the world.