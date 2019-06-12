Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagLife

Excitement at game sanctuary over world’s only white giraffe’s pregnancy

By Sylvania Ambani June 12th, 2019 1 min read

A white giraffe, which is said to be the only one of its kind in the world, has become the recipient of heartfelt congratulatory messages from the online community after becoming pregnant.

Ishaqbini Hirola Sanctuary, located in Ijara sub-county, Garissa county, is the home of this white giraffe.

OTHER ARTICLES

The Kenya Wildlife Service broke the news of the giraffe’s pregnancy on social media on Monday to prompt numerous congratulatory massages from the online community.

“Now this is what you should be tweeting. I want to come see for myself this white Giraffe, looks beautiful,” said Collins Koske.

“Congratulations mama giraffe jaza porini,” wrote missking.

“Mama giraffe you are beautiful, zaa kabisa,” commented Leiphy smiley.

“Is the father brown ama black and that makes the kid what color?” asked Baba Jay.

“Wishing her safe delivery,” stated kotomya Paul.

The white giraffe suffer from leucism, a genetic condition that inhibits skin cell pigmentation, which has led to several white-skinned animals across the world.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Nairobi Gallery lines up amazing events to mark Day of the...

About the author

Sylvania Ambani


Also read