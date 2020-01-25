Women rally behind Gladys Shollei after leaked photos

A section of women have come out in solidarity with Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei after pictures of her and a white man in a loving eembrace went viral on social media.

Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo led the pack calling Shollei her hero and saying that if she decides to move on to a new relationship it was right and lawful.

Also, she vowed to support her and any decision she makes as she starts her new life with or without a man.

“Yesterday my sister Gladys Jepkosgei Boss was on air to clarify a few things in regard to her matrimonial life. I wish to state that: They are not the first to divorce and will not be the last. In this age and time, one can easily move on after divorce and remarry at any time and any age. It is lawful. Sam Shollei moved on one day after divorce. The speed depends on their “behind- the -door” realities we are not privy to. Because of the public nature of Glady’s life, there will likely be attempts to paint her bad to spoil her chances going forward. Do not let that worry you a bit. You are a good leader. Uasin Gishu will make the final decision about your leadership going forward,” said Ms Odhiambo.

SMEAR CAMPAIGN

She added: “Should they not elect you, you are an excellent lawyer, you will rise like you have risen through the storm before. I know many women leaders who have had to withstand blackmail from spouses because of their positions. Do not be intimidated. I am happy you have said you will not be responding to the smear campaign against you but we will be on hand to defend. We may be on different paths politically and we will definitely be on each other’s case politically but socially and spiritually, you are my sister and my hero. All the best as you start a new life with or without a new man. It is your choice.”

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s first born daughter Saumu Mbuvi also congratulated the Woman Rep for her bold move.

Saumu posted on Instagram saying that it was important for women to choose happiness because “you owe no one a perfect relationship”.

“Happy when I see women getting over it all and choose happiness, your peace is all that you owe to yourself, you owe nobody a perfect relationship or explanation. Life is too short. Do you,” wrote Ms Mbuvi.

TONGUES WAGGING

Intimate photos of the former Judiciary’s chief registrar intimately hugging another man, set tongues wagging on social media.

A heated debate among netizens ensued especially since the photos come hot on the heels of an emotional letter she penned to her former husband Sam Shollei, following their highly publicised divorce.

Sam is reported to have re-married immediately after the divorce to his former employee Faith Ronoh from Chepkorio, Elgeyo Marakwe.

We could not ascertain the relationship between Gladys and the man in the photo as the legislator has refused to comment about the matter only saying that the photos of her and a white man are being used by someone close to her for political reasons.

The 20-year marriage between Gladys and Sam officially ended at Milimani Courts on January 8.

Chief Magistrate PN Gesora, who annulled the marriage on “the basis of cruelty” described the marriage as “irretrievably broken down.”

The divorce was reportedly filed by Sam last year on September 6.

He told the court that they had been living apart with Gladys for four years.