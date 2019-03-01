Woman’s rant on cheating lover ‘Michael wa kinchinjio’ amuses Twitter – VIDEO





A Kenyan woman has gone viral on Twitter with her rant on the cheating ways of her college boyfriend, a man named Michael whose reported bedroom prowess is the stuff of legend.

Michael and his friends have a reputation of sleeping around in college, with their living quarters infamously nicknamed kichinjio, Swahili for slaughterhouse.

The woman, in a self-recorded video, claims she never had an idea of her boyfriend’s philandering ways until one day someone called her ‘dame wa kichinjio’.

She spills details of how Michael has reportedly been sleeping with up to six women a day, wondering what kind of ‘viagra’ he has been using.

“I’m not good enough for you? Have I not given myself enough to you?” she fumes.

The woman then declares she will no longer have sex with Michael until he gets tested for Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) and proves he is not part of the ‘kichinjio’ gang.

It is not yet clear whether the woman was just being comical or was dead serious.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans on Twitter.

Lol. But campus was wild hahahaha. Mikes walikuwa wengi 😭😭 campus ulikuwa kulikuwa na kichinjio? — Kerubo ❤️ (@slyrie) February 28, 2019

Hehehe I can tell you mabeste wake ni brayo, kevo , kamah etc😂😂😂😂

Dem wa kichinjio — qui👓 (@philothei_quii) February 28, 2019

😂😂 "Dem wa kichinjio" …maiko amefungiwa duka na ako na wholesale mzima na depot 😂😂 — … (@Br_eal) February 28, 2019

Hahahaha kichinjio 😂😂😂, amefunga duka na zingine bado zinaoperate 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/GESWzOjdqm — A.S.™ (@iAngieyy) February 28, 2019

Yes… To my face 😂😂 first time I ever heard the name kichinjio hadi nikaenda kuangalia Kama Mimi Ni kuku — Diana (@Dee_kui) February 28, 2019

After umefungulia Michael duka halafu upitie Kichinjio pic.twitter.com/yZgcCWulmJ — Shosho Light (@carolinespencer) February 28, 2019

Pale kwa kichinjio hawafungagi duka no matter what, so think of another strategy — Teflon (@PhelixLuke) March 1, 2019

But me nashuku Michael wa Kichinjio ni Mollis I Sullender. — Andrew Wandola (@andrewandola) February 28, 2019

I remember 3 years ago while walking with this guy ( we weren't even close.. those people you just meet) tukapatana na ex wake…

Tuliulizwa Kama ndio tumetoka kichinjio 😭😭😭 — Diana (@Dee_kui) February 28, 2019