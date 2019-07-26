Woman who was denied treatment at KNH succumbs to cancer

A woman who in April was denied treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for failing to pay a Sh1,950 bill has succumbed to her illness.

The plight of Esther Wambui, who was a cancer patient, was highlighted in a video clip that went viral after she and her sister were turned away by the referral hospital for failing to pay the bill.

News of Wambui’s demise was broken on Thursday by award-winning investigative journalist John-Allan Namu via Twitter.

HOSPITAL BILL

“Esther, the lady standing silently in this video, passed away on the 15th of July this year. Her family has tried their best to raise money to have her body released to them for burial,” Namu tweeted.

The late Wambui is reported to have left behind a huge hospital bill of Sh200,000.

CANCER TREATMENT

During the heartbreaking incident back in April, it was Wambui’s sister, Gladys Mwihaki, who attracted the attention of a Good Samaritan after she was filmed wailing uncontrollably outside the facility.

At the time, Mwihaki, a mother of three, said that she could not afford Wambui’s cancer treatment because the money she earns from her day job of doing laundry was barely enough for her to feed her children.

It took well-wishers’ intervention for Wambui to be finally admitted at KNH after waiting for about two days.