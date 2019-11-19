Woman who stabbed husband’s ex-wife charged with assault

A woman was Monday charged before the Makadara Law Courts with assaulting her husband’s former wife who visited him ‘to discuss the way forward’ in the broken marriage.

Pauline Kambua Kasenge accused of assaulting Linet Kiptes Jepkosgei in Kaloleni Estate, Nairobi on November 8.

Jepkosgei had visited her ex-husband at his home unaware there was another woman.

It is reported that the accused pick a knife and stabbed the other woman several times.

Jepkosgei was rescued by neighbours who took her to hospital where she was treated before reporting the incident at Makongeni Police Station.

The accused denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga and was freed on a cash bail of Sh 20,000. The case will be heard from March 18, 2020.